FMCSA pulls ELD ONE from approved list

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has pulled an electronic logging device from the list of registered ELDs.

On Jan. 31, FMCSA removed TMS ONE’s “ELD ONE,” model number OELD01, from the list of registered ELDs. Drivers and carriers using the device will have 60 days to replace the revoked ELD with a compliant device.

According to the agency, the device was revoked because of TMS ONE’s failure to meet the minimum requirements established in 49 CFR part 395, subpart B, appendix A. The regulation, “requires that an ELD without a printer be designed so that the display may be reasonably viewed by an authorized safety official without entering the commercial motor vehicle.”

The ELD ONE now appears on FMCSA’s Revoked Devices list. There are currently 79 electronic logging devices on the revoked list.

FMCSA says motor carriers and drivers using the now-revoked ELD ONE must take the following actions:

Discontinue using the revoked device(s) and revert to paper logs or logging software to record required hours of service data.

Replace the revoked device(s) with compliant ELD(s) from the Registered Devices list before April 1, 2023.

The device can be added back to the Registered Devices list if TMS ONE corrects the identified deficiencies with the ELD ONE. However, the agency recommends drivers and carriers take action to avoid compliance issues “in the event that these deficiencies are not addressed in time.”

Currently, there are 862 devices listed on the Registered ELDs list. The listed devices are self-certified by the manufacturer. FMCSA does not endorse any of the devices.

Any driver or carrier who continues to use the revoked device on or after April 1, 2023, will be subject to a “no record of duty status” violation and drivers will be placed out-of-service in accordance with the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance OOS Criteria. LL