Drug and Alcohol Clearinghouse issues result in trucking ban

A truck driver’s refusal to get substance abuse help has led to him and his company being declared imminent hazards and banned from commercial commerce.

Owner and driver Clayton Hall and Rapid City, S.D.-based trucking company Hall Trucking (U.S. DOT No. 2788301) has been ordered to cease all interstate and intrastate operations by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration.

Hall tested positive for amphetamine use in June 2020. He was notified that he was prohibited from operating a commercial motor vehicle until he completed the statutorily required return-to-duty process overseen by a Substance Abuse Professional. Hall’s drug test result was also reported to FMCSA’s Drug and Alcohol Clearinghouse.

Despite the disqualification, Hall continued to operate a commercial motor vehicle on at least 20 occasions, including at least three interstate trips in October 2021.

FMCSA investigators further discovered that a Hall Trucking employee driver did not have a current medical examiner’s certificate required by federal regulation for interstate commercial operations.

In addition, the individual possessed an “intrastate only” commercial driver’s license, which did not allow him to legally operate a commercial motor vehicle outside of South Dakota.

Despite these prohibitions, the individual on at least three occasions in 2021 was dispatched by Hall on commercial interstate trucking trips.

Failing to comply with the provisions of the federal imminent hazard order may result in civil penalties of up to $28,142 for each violation.

Hall Trucking also may be assessed civil penalties of not less than $11,256 for providing transportation in interstate commerce without operating authority registration, and up to $15,876 for operating a commercial motor vehicle in interstate commerce without U.S. DOT registration. Knowing and/or willful violations could result in criminal penalties. LL

