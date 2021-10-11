Down to three: Transition Trucking names finalists

Only three drivers remain in the search for America’s top rookie military veteran driver.

Jimmy Reddell, James Rose and Christopher Slindee were announced as the top three finalists for the Transition Trucking: Driving for Excellence award on Oct. 11. The announcement came as part of a ceremony at MHC RoadReady Center in Chillicothe, Ohio, following a recognition event and tour at the Kenworth Chillicothe manufacturing plant.

Previously, a top 10 was announced in September.

“Congratulations to our three finalists, and to the other successful drivers who achieved Top 10 status in this special recognition program,” Jim Walenczak, Kenworth assistant general manager for sales and marketing, said in a news release. “Kenworth’s continuing participation is a way to thank our military veterans for their service, and to encourage the trucking industry to offer them career opportunities and support.”

Reddell is an Army veteran and drives for Stevens Transport. Slindee, a driver for Knight Transportation, is also an Army veteran, while Rose served in the U.S. Marines, and is employed by Prime Inc.

“Each of our three finalists achieved significant accomplishments during their military careers and are now excelling as professional truck drivers,” Fastport president Brad Bentley said in the news release. “It is always important to help our veterans make a smooth transition into civilian life, and the trucking industry certainly provides a key avenue for that objective.”

The winner will be determined by a selection committee and announced Dec. 17 at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce in Washington, D.C., and for the sixth consecutive year, Kenworth will be presenting a Kenworth T680 to the winner.

To qualify drivers had to meet the following criteria:

Must have been active military or member of the National Guard or Reserve.

Graduated from PTDI-certified, NAPFTDS or CVTA member driver training school with a valid CDL.

First hired in a trucking position between Jan. 1, 2020, and July 31, 2021.

For more information visit TransitionTrucking.org, Fastport.com or HiringOurHeroes.org. LL