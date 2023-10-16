DOE-funded study exploring electric charging plan in Northeast

A $1.2 million U.S. Department of Energy grant will go toward a study on the planning and investment of a charging infrastructure for electric commercial fleets in the Northeastern United States.

The two-year study led by National Grid is focused on nearly 3,000 miles of heavily trafficked highways, including Interstates 90 and 95. It will develop a 20-year demand forecast for over 100 sites in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and the New England states, National Grid said in a news release.

“Readying our grid infrastructure for electric trucks will require careful planning and close collaboration across state lines,” Bart Franey, National Grid’s vice president of clean energy development in New York, said in a statement. “This DOE grant award brings the right stakeholders into the same room to chart a clear course for electric truck charging across the Northeast. This roadmap will inform efforts by states, utilities, communities and industry leaders to create a seamless truck charging network across the region.”

National Grid previously released an electric highways study and said this study will be an expansion of that one.

The availability of charging stations for larger electric vehicles that require more frequent charging on long-haul routes remains a chief concern, the company said.

In addition, National Grid will coordinate with Calstart, which received a similar Department of Energy grant for a separate electrification study also on the East Coast. The combined studies include a 1,300-mile stretch from I-95 in Georgia to the Canadian border.

“The I-95 corridor project, once completed, will put into practice the integration of zero-emission vehicles, infrastructure and addressing climate-change issues that has been carried out in other areas of the country,” said John Boesel, president and CEO of Calstart. “The successful implementation of this project will put to rest the unfounded concerns of zero-emission opponents by demonstrating that this technology is both economically feasible and a benefit to all.”

According to its website, National Grid is an electricity, natural gas and clean energy company serving more than 20 million people throughout New York and Massachusetts. The site describes the company as focused on building a smarter, stronger and cleaner energy future.

Electric implementation

With an increase in the number of electric commercial vehicles and fleets, the North American Council for Freight Efficiency has provided a 10-point plan for the implementation of an electric truck charging infrastructure.

Released as part of its Charging Forward with Electric Trucks report, the plan covers stakeholders, charging components, financing, site plans and more. LL

