DelDOT offers traffic alert system for truckers

August 29, 2023

Land Line Staff

|

The Delaware Department of Transportation has announced the launch of traffic safety notifications for truckers.

In partnership with Drivewyze and its Smart Roadways services, DelDOT’s alerts program covers all freeways in the state.

Smart Roadways is an agency-sponsored notification service that extends public highway safety programs into the cabs of commercial trucks. In Delaware, the new Traffic & Congestion Alerts service allows commercial drivers to get real-time notifications of upcoming traffic congestion and sudden slowdowns. The new traffic alerts supplement the Drivewyze safety notifications that truck drivers already receive in Delaware, including high rollover areas, low bridges and railroad crossings.

The DelDOT alerts program notifies truck drivers about hazardous locations, such as ones with drastic speed changes or heavier-than-normal congestion, using visual messages like “sudden slowdown ahead” along with an audible chime.

The alerts are configured to allow ample time for trucks to slow down or stop, as they require more deceleration time than passenger vehicles.

“We are continually working to improve safety on our roads, and Smart Roadways will benefit commercial drivers across the state by providing critical in-cab traveler information where and when drivers need it most,” Delaware Secretary of Transportation Nicole Majeski said in a statement. “Studies have shown nearly 30% of collisions occur on interstates, and many are secondary incidents, where a vehicle is rear-ended when in a queue from an initial crash. This program will help reduce those numbers.”

The Traffic & Congestion Alerts service was developed through an exclusive partnership between Drivewyze and INRIX. Leveraging INRIX traffic data, this service allows DelDOT to send real-time alerts to truck drivers through the Drivewyze software application, which is embedded in existing compliance equipment like electronic logging devices and runs on mounted mobile devices. DelDOT notifications are also available for free on any Android smartphone (and soon iOS phones) for all truck drivers who download the Drivewyze app. No subscription to Drivewyze PreClear weigh station bypass or Safety+ is required. LL

Find more Delaware news at Land Line Media.

Related News

congress

Delaware

Podcast: Congress goes to bat for truckers

From setting up a roadblock on FMCSA’s plans for a speed limiter rule to a letter questioning the EPA’s strict emission rules and more, our Land Line roundtable rounds up the big stories of the week.

By Scott Thompson | July 21

CDL

News

New Texas law combats fake international CDLs

A new Texas law is intended to aid enforcement efforts to combat individuals who do not possess a valid Mexican or Canadian CDL.

By Keith Goble | August 29

diesel

News

Weekly reports say diesel prices still rising

The national diesel average is 1.6 cents higher this week, according to the Aug. 28 ProMiles.com report. The EIA average is up almost 9 cents.

By SJ Munoz | August 29

FMCSA

News

FMCSA seeks feedback on safety fitness determination

FMCSA wants to develop a new process for determining when a motor carrier isn’t safe and is asking the public to weigh in.

By Mark Schremmer | August 28