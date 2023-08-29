DelDOT offers traffic alert system for truckers

The Delaware Department of Transportation has announced the launch of traffic safety notifications for truckers.

In partnership with Drivewyze and its Smart Roadways services, DelDOT’s alerts program covers all freeways in the state.

Smart Roadways is an agency-sponsored notification service that extends public highway safety programs into the cabs of commercial trucks. In Delaware, the new Traffic & Congestion Alerts service allows commercial drivers to get real-time notifications of upcoming traffic congestion and sudden slowdowns. The new traffic alerts supplement the Drivewyze safety notifications that truck drivers already receive in Delaware, including high rollover areas, low bridges and railroad crossings.

The DelDOT alerts program notifies truck drivers about hazardous locations, such as ones with drastic speed changes or heavier-than-normal congestion, using visual messages like “sudden slowdown ahead” along with an audible chime.

The alerts are configured to allow ample time for trucks to slow down or stop, as they require more deceleration time than passenger vehicles.

“We are continually working to improve safety on our roads, and Smart Roadways will benefit commercial drivers across the state by providing critical in-cab traveler information where and when drivers need it most,” Delaware Secretary of Transportation Nicole Majeski said in a statement. “Studies have shown nearly 30% of collisions occur on interstates, and many are secondary incidents, where a vehicle is rear-ended when in a queue from an initial crash. This program will help reduce those numbers.”

The Traffic & Congestion Alerts service was developed through an exclusive partnership between Drivewyze and INRIX. Leveraging INRIX traffic data, this service allows DelDOT to send real-time alerts to truck drivers through the Drivewyze software application, which is embedded in existing compliance equipment like electronic logging devices and runs on mounted mobile devices. DelDOT notifications are also available for free on any Android smartphone (and soon iOS phones) for all truck drivers who download the Drivewyze app. No subscription to Drivewyze PreClear weigh station bypass or Safety+ is required. LL

