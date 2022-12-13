Dangerous driving behaviors on the rise

Dangerous driving behaviors are on the rise, according to AAA.

AAA surveyed nearly 3,000 U.S. drivers about their dangerous driving behaviors. Compared to the previous year, those behaviors are up across the board.

According to the survey, drivers have driven:

15 mph over the speed limit on a freeway – 50.7% (up 12.4%)

While holding and talking on a cellphone – 37.4% (up 0.5%)

While reading a text or email on a cellphone – 36.2% (up 6.8%)

Through a red light – 28.2% (up 10.1%)

Aggressively by switching lanes quickly or very close behind another car – 22.9% (up 7.5%)

When so tired it was hard to keep eyes open – 18.8% (up 8.7%)

When they had enough alcohol that they thought they were over the legal limit – 7.3% (up 23.7%)

Within an hour of consuming cannabis – 5% (up 13.6%)

Despite the reported dangerous driving behaviors, survey participants also reported that they were aware of the dangers.

More than 90% said they think it is very or extremely dangerous to text while driving. Nearly 90% said the same about aggressive driving. Yet, nearly a quarter reported doing so in the last 30 days.

Drivers predominantly believe texting/emailing (92%) and reading (93%) on a handheld cellphone to be very or extremely dangerous. Fewer drivers perceived holding and talking on a handheld cellphone (77%) or using a technology that allows hands-free use of their phones (17%) as being very or extremely dangerous.

However, approximately a quarter of drivers (26%) reported having sent a text/email while driving. More drivers reported having read a text/email (36%) while driving or held and talked on a cell phone (37%) while driving. More than half of the drivers (57%) indicated having used a hands-free technology to talk or send texts/emails while driving.

To read the full dangerous driving behaviors report, click here. LL