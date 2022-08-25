Damage to bridge forces closure of Interstate 83 in Pennsylvania

A portion of Interstate 83 in York County, Pa., is expected to be closed until at least Friday, according to local reports.

On Aug. 24, a dump truck with its bed raised became lodged under the Queen Street (U.S. Route 74) overpass after hitting it. The bridge was cracked in the process, and PennDOT deemed it necessary to close I-83 in both directions as well as the overpass until they are safe for travel.

The dump truck was the only vehicle involved in the crash, and the extent of the driver’s injuries was not immediately available.

A PennDOT spokesperson told WGAL-TV,the highway would not be reopened until the agency was sure there is no danger to the public.

Placing support beams across the damaged area will serve as a temporary fix, according to the latest information from PennDOT.

I-83 northbound lanes also incurred damage during the crash and will need repairs.

Optional route

For those frequenting this stretch of I-83, you are encouraged to use I-83 south to the Leader Heights exit, and then take I-83 north to U.S. Route 74.

Those traveling on I-83 will be rerouted at the U.S. Route 74 exit until the highway has been reopened.

Local traffic will be allowed to use state Route 182 to U.S. Route 74.

According to the latest traffic volume count from PennDOT, between 94,000 and 130,000 motorists travel daily near the intersection of I-83 and U.S. Route 74.

The latest travel information is available on the 511 Pennsylvania website’s travel map. LL

