Daimler Trucks recalls more than 100,000 Freightliner, Western Star trucks

July 2, 2021

Land Line Staff

|

Daimler Trucks North America is recalling certain Freightliner and Western Star trucks over an issue dealing with the battery cables.

Specifically, Daimler Trucks is recalling more than 122,000 Freightliner Cascadias model year 2019-22, Western Star 49X model years 2021-22 and some other development models.

In affected trucks, the battery cable terminal may break, resulting in a loss of electrical power and unintended engine, according National Highway Traffic Safety Administration recall documents. An engine stall increases the risk of a crash.

Dealers will repair or replace the battery cable for free. Notification letters are scheduled to be sent out on Aug. 23.

For questions, contact Daimler Trucks’ customer service at 800-547-0712 with recall number FL-893. NHTSA’s number for this recall is 21V-481. LL

