More than 80,000 Freightliner Cascadia and other Daimler trucks recalled

June 2, 2021

Land Line Staff

|

Tens of thousands of trucks of various models are being recalled by Daimler Trucks North America for two separate issues, including more than 72,000 Freightliner Cascadia trucks.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Daimler Trucks is recalling more than 72,000 Freightliner Cascadia trucks model years 2017-22 with halogen headlight assemblies.

According to NHTSA recall documents, the halogen headlight bulb may dislodge during replacement and contact other vehicle components, potentially causing them to melt.

Owners of affected Freightliner Cascadia trucks will be notified by Daimler Trucks. Dealers will install a foam grommet, cut a 4-inch access hole into the inner fender, and add a warning label on both fenders. DTNA plans to send notification letters on July 12.

For questions, call Daimler Trucks customer service at 800-547-0712 with recall number FL-887. NHTSA’s number for this recall is 21V-357.

A separate recall by Daimler Trucks affects more than 8,000 various 2021-22 truck models. Affected trucks have tie-rod clamps that may be loose, potentially resulting in loose tie-rod ends that could break or detach.

Affected truck models include (all model years 2021-22):

  • Freightliner 108SD
  • Freightliner 114SD
  • Freightliner 122SD
  • Freightliner Business Class M2
  • Freightliner Cascadia
  • Western Star 4700
  • Western Star 4900
  • Western Star 5700

Owners of affected trucks are expected to be notified by Daimler Trucks around July 17. Dealers will replace the tie-rod clamp bolts and nuts.

Questions can be directed to Daimler Trucks customer service at 800-547-0712 with recall number FL888. NHTSA’s number for this recall is 21V-369. LL

Other Daimler Trucks recalls:

 

TruckTractorTrailer

Related News

Daimler Trucks recall

Equipment

Daimler Trucks recalling thousands of trucks for fuel system issue

Daimler Trucks North America is recalling certain Freightliner and Western Star trucks after finding an issue with the fuel rail assembly.

By Land Line Staff | May 13

Autopilot ‘not available’ in fatal Tesla crash

Equipment

NTSB: Autopilot ‘not available’ in fatal Tesla crash last month

Tesla’s Autopilot may not have been to blame for a crash that killed two people in Texas last month, says a preliminary report from the NTSB.

By Greg Grisolano | May 11

Shell Starship 2.0

Equipment

Shell Starship 2.0 adds August run to summer schedule

Shell Starship 2.0 will make an additional coast-to-coast run, in August, to monitor how Class 8 truck energy use can be reduced.

By Land Line Staff | May 11

Navistar International recall

Equipment

Navistar recalling thousands of International trucks for engine issue

Thousands of International LT and RH trucks are being recalled by Navistar over an issue that may cause the engine to stall.

By Land Line Staff | April 30