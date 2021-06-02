Tens of thousands of trucks of various models are being recalled by Daimler Trucks North America for two separate issues, including more than 72,000 Freightliner Cascadia trucks.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Daimler Trucks is recalling more than 72,000 Freightliner Cascadia trucks model years 2017-22 with halogen headlight assemblies.

According to NHTSA recall documents, the halogen headlight bulb may dislodge during replacement and contact other vehicle components, potentially causing them to melt.

Owners of affected Freightliner Cascadia trucks will be notified by Daimler Trucks. Dealers will install a foam grommet, cut a 4-inch access hole into the inner fender, and add a warning label on both fenders. DTNA plans to send notification letters on July 12.

For questions, call Daimler Trucks customer service at 800-547-0712 with recall number FL-887. NHTSA’s number for this recall is 21V-357.

A separate recall by Daimler Trucks affects more than 8,000 various 2021-22 truck models. Affected trucks have tie-rod clamps that may be loose, potentially resulting in loose tie-rod ends that could break or detach.

Affected truck models include (all model years 2021-22):

Freightliner 108SD

Freightliner 114SD

Freightliner 122SD

Freightliner Business Class M2

Freightliner Cascadia

Western Star 4700

Western Star 4900

Western Star 5700

Owners of affected trucks are expected to be notified by Daimler Trucks around July 17. Dealers will replace the tie-rod clamp bolts and nuts.

Questions can be directed to Daimler Trucks customer service at 800-547-0712 with recall number FL888. NHTSA’s number for this recall is 21V-369. LL

