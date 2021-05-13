Daimler Trucks recalling thousands of trucks for fuel system issue

Thousands of trucks are being recalled by Daimler Trucks North America due to an issue involving the fuel system.

Specifically, nearly 10,000 various models of Freightliner and Western Star trucks model years ranging from 2018 to 2021 are affected. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the sealing washer may not seat correctly in the pilot bore holes, allowing the high pressure fuel rail assembly to leak. If an ignition source is nearby, the fuel leak can spark a fire.

The following Daimler trucks are affected by the recall:

2018-20 Freightliner Custom Chassis Corp. XB chassis

2018-21 FCCC XC chassis

2018-21 Freightliner 108SD

2018-21 Freightliner 114SD

2018-21 Freightliner Business Class M2

2021 Freightliner Custom Chassis XB

2018-21 Western Star 4700

As of the morning of May 13, there was no remedy for this recall.

Daimler Trucks is developing a solution to the issue.

Notifications to owners of affected trucks are expected to be mailed by July 5.

For questions about the recall, contact Daimler Trucks customer service at 800-547-0712 with recall number FL-886. NHTSA’s number for this recall is 21V-326. LL

