Daimler Trucks issues two separate recalls addressing steering issue

June 13, 2022

Tyson Fisher

|

Thousands of Daimler trucks are part of two separate recalls dealing with a steering issue.

In one recall, Daimler Trucks North America is addressing an issue that affects nearly 6,500 trucks, including Freightliner Cascadia and Western Star 4900 trucks. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, steering gears may have been incorrectly assembled, which can cause the gear to fracture. A fractured steering gear can cause a loss of steering control, increasing the risk of a crash.

Vehicles affected by the recall include:

  • 2022-23 Freightliner Cascadia
  • 2022-23 Western Star 4900
  • 2021-22 Freightliner Custom Chassis Corporation MT45

As of publication, Daimler Trucks did not have a remedy for the steering gears problem.

Owners of affected vehicles should receive a notification after Aug. 6.

In the meantime, truckers can direct questions to Daimler’s customer service at 800-547-0712 with recall number FL-938. NHTSA’s number for this recall is 22V-405.

The second recall affects more than 3,500 Freightliner Business Class M2 trucks model year 2023. Those trucks may have a U-joint pinch bolt on the steering shaft that may become detached, which can cause a loss of steering control. Loss of steering control can increase the risk of a crash.

Daimler Trucks dealers will inspect and repair the joint at no cost. Letters to owners of affected trucks will be mailed out around July 25.

Owners may contact Daimler’s customer service at 547-0712 with recall number FL-937. NHTSA’s number for this recall is 22V-394.

Other Daimler Trucks recalls:

Tyson Fisher joined Land Line Magazine in March 2014. An award-winning journalist and tireless researcher, his news reports, features and blogs bring depth to our editorial content, backed with solid detail. Tyson is a lifelong Kansas Citian.

