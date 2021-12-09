Freightliner and Western Star trucks recalled for noncompliant tires

Daimler Trucks North America is recalling certain Freightliner and Western Star trucks after discovering an issue with tires.

Specifically, Daimler Trucks is recalling more than 400 Freightliner and Western Star trucks with model years from 2011 through 2022.

Tires and rims are not approved and rated for these trucks from the Tire and Rim Association or tire manufacturer, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Consequently, the trucks fail to comply with Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards.

The recall affects the following models:

Freightliner 108SD, 2011-22

Freightliner 114SD, 2011-22

Freightliner Coronado, 2016

Western Star 4700, 2013-22

Western Star 4900, 2011-22

Western Star 49X, 2022

Western Star 6900, 2011-22

Daimler Trucks plans to notify owners of affected trucks in mid-January. As of Dec. 1, the manufacturer does not have a remedy ready to go.

For more information, contact Daimler Truck’s customer service at 800-547-0712 with recall number FL-908. NHTSA’s number for this recall is 1V-896.

Daimler Trucks was made aware of a potential tire rim mismatch in September, prompting an investigation. The investigation found that the Tire and Rim Association had made changes to the approved wheel list for certain tires. In November, the truck manufacturer decided to conduct a recall upon discovering noncompliance. LL

