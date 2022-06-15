CVSA updates emergency declarations website

An update to the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance’s emergency declarations website is said to have expanded offerings as well as an improved user experience, according to a CVSA news release.

CVSA worked with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration and the American Association State Highway and Transportation Officials on the relaunching of the website.

Updates to the website include:

Information on changes to allowable weights through a standard set of pertinent information, including contact information for each state’s overweight permitting office.

Interactive map of declarations in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

The ability to subscribe to notices of new declarations.

Information on the issuer of the relief, the type of relief granted and emergency declaration beginning and end dates.

Comprehensive exemption details, including all relevant information for vehicle permits for size, overweight restrictions on interstates, waivers for overweight restrictions on state roads and marking and lighting relief.

Contact information for the jurisdiction’s issue.

The emergency declarations website previously focused on emergency relief of Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations Title 49 Code of Federal Regulations §390-399 provided to motor carriers through the states or the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration.

By expanding the website’s offerings, the goal is to eliminate confusion with one easily accessible and updated public online repository that can be referenced at any time, said the release.

“Providing necessary regulatory relief during emergencies is crucial to preventing loss of life and preserving critical transportation infrastructure,” Collin Mooney, CVSA executive director, said in the news release. “CVSA’s emergency declarations website is a reliable online source for emergency information, resulting in improved movement of critical relief supplies during national, regional and local emergencies.”

Information session

CVSA will provide a webinar at 1 p.m. Eastern on June 24 about the enhanced emergency declarations website and its new features. You can register for the virtual webinar here.

Chris Turner, director of enforcement data and judicial outreach with CVSA, is scheduled to speak as part of the webinar. LL

