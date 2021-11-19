CVSA plans new human trafficking initiative for early 2022

November 19, 2021

Land Line Staff

|

Next year, a new three-day initiative targeting human trafficking is planned in the U.S. and Canada by the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance.

The Human Trafficking Awareness Initiative is planned for Jan. 11-13 in the U.S. and for Feb. 22-24 in Canada, according to a news release from the CVSA. The initiatives are scheduled to start on the Human Trafficking Awareness Day in each country.

The goal of the Human Trafficking Awareness Initiative is to educate commercial motor vehicle drivers, motor carriers, law enforcement officers and the general public about the crime of human trafficking. The outreach efforts will try to make drivers and other aware of the signs to look for and what to do if you suspect someone is being trafficked.

In preparation for the inaugural Human Trafficking Awareness Initiative in 2022, CVSA is offering human trafficking awareness resources to its membership and working. It also is working with the Truckers Against Trafficking to distribute wallet cards and window decals.

In addition, during the three-day awareness initiatives, CVSA jurisdictions will note human trafficking awareness and outreach data and submit that data to the CVSA.

To find out what your local jurisdiction is doing to increase human trafficking awareness, contact the agency/department responsible for overseeing commercial motor vehicle safety within your state, province or territory.

“Human traffickers often use roadways as the mode of transportation for transporting their victims,” CVSA president John Broers, captain with the South Dakota Highway Patrol, said in the news release. “Since our roadways are the workplace for truck drivers, motor coach drivers, and commercial motor vehicle inspectors, they are in a prime position to make a difference in helping to identify potential victims of human trafficking.”

Human trafficking is the recruitment, transportation, transfer, harboring or receipt of people through force, fraud or deception with the aim of exploiting them for profit. Quoting the United Nations, the CVSA news release said it occurs in every region of the world, including North America. LL

