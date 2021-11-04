Bid to benefit Truckers Against Trafficking

In support of Truckers Against Trafficking, a special Kenworth truck will be auctioned off with the proceeds going directly to the non-profit devoted to stopping human trafficking by educating, mobilizing, and empowering the nation’s truck drivers and rest stop employees.

The “Everyday Heroes” truck to be auctioned in Perris, Calif., by Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, on Dec. 10, is a fully-loaded T680 Next Gen with a 76-inch sleeper.

A Kenworth news release stated the effort was led by Don Blake, Inland Kenworth-Phoenix new truck sales manager, and sponsored by Kenworth Truck Co., Inland Kenworth and other leading trucking companies and organizations.

“I think this year’s auction for the Everyday Heroes truck will be our best yet,” Blake said in the news release. “There’s been a lot of interest in the T680 Next Gen and we expect a good bidder turnout. The sale of the truck will likely result in TAT’s largest single donation of the year and help fund programs that make a difference.”

Blake serves of the board of directors at Truckers Against Trafficking and was inspired to build another truck because of increased cases of human trafficking and the need for more awareness about it, according to the news release.

“Don’s dedication to making the world a better place and helping those in need through this project is truly inspiring,” Jim Walenczak, Kenworth assistant general manager for sales and marketing, said in the news release. “We’re proud to support Don and Truckers Against Trafficking, and we look forward to a successful auction.”

This is the third Everyday Heroes truck built and sold, with the program raising $83,000 in 2017 and $162,000 on 2019.

Kendis Paris, executive director of Truckers Against Trafficking, thanked truckers for making a difference in identifying and reporting cases of human trafficking to law enforcement.

“Each year, more truck drivers and truck stop operators are added to the network of TAT trained and educated members – over 1 million to date,” Paris said in the news release. “They are our eyes and ears out on the road and are relied upon to report suspicious activity.”

Since 2009, nearly 2,700 calls have been reported by truckers alone. Of those calls, there have been 710 likely human trafficking cases identified involving nearly 1,300 victims, the Kenworth news release stated. LL