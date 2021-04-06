CRST scores another victory in federal rest break lawsuit

April 6, 2021

Tyson Fisher

|

A federal appeals court upheld a lower court’s decision to dismiss a wage lawsuit against CRST, another major blow to truckers alleging the company did not provide meal or rest breaks.

On April 1, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a California federal district court’s order dismissing a wage lawsuit against Cedar Rapids, Iowa-based CRST. In a lawsuit initially filed more than 12 years ago, James Cole and other truckers for CRST accuse the company of not providing meal or rest breaks required by California state law.

The Ninth Circuit panel agreed with the district court that CRST satisfied its obligations under California law to provide meal and rest breaks to truckers. The appellate court also upheld the lower court’s order to decertify Cole’s subclasses in the class action lawsuit.

Essentially, both courts found that Cole could not show that CRST precluded its drivers from taking the mandated meal and rest breaks.

In fact, CRST gave truckers discretion to plan their trips and take breaks accordingly. In a similar 2012 California case, the court ruled that the employer has no obligation “to police meal breaks and ensure no work thereafter is performed.”

During Cole’s deposition, he said if he wanted to stop and take a break, he could. He also confirmed that CRST never instructed him not to take breaks. Cole’s main argument was that tight mileage requirements precluded taking breaks. Evidence revealed that CRST relieved employees of all duty, relinquished control over their activities and permitted them a reasonable opportunity to take an uninterrupted 30-minute break without impeding or discouraging them from doing so.

The Ninth Circuit’s order has been on hold for more than a year and a half. In August 2019, the Ninth Circuit certified two questions to the California Supreme Court regarding Cole’s case:

  • Does the absence of a formal policy regarding meal and rest breaks violate California law?
  • Does an employer’s failure to keep records for meal and rest breaks taken by its employees create a rebuttable presumption that the meal and rest breaks were not provided?

The federal appeals court decided that Cole failed to show that absence of a formal meal/rest break policy supports class certification. The panel explained that CRST drivers were able to take breaks unimpeded by the lack of a formal policy.

Cole still has the option to petition for a rehearing in front of the full Ninth Circuit or petition to the United States Supreme Court. LL

Senior Editor Mark Schremmer contributed to this report.

WW Williams
Tyson Fisher

Tyson Fisher joined Land Line Magazine in March 2014. An award-winning journalist and tireless researcher, his news reports, features and blogs bring depth to our editorial content, backed with solid detail. Tyson is a lifelong Kansas Citian.

Related News

summer prep

California

Summer prep for your truck

Winter prep for trucks usually gets the most attention. But you also need to ensure you keep your truck at top efficiency during the summer.

By Mark Reddig | March 23

Imminent hazard

Crime & Courts

Nevada driver declared imminent hazard for drunk driving

A truck driver with a Nevada CDL has been declared an imminent hazard for repeated arrests for drunk driving and ordered to get help.

By Land Line Staff | March 31

OOIDA keeps Indiana Toll Road lawsuit alive

Crime & Courts

OOIDA keeps Indiana Toll Road lawsuit alive with petition for rehearing

After a federal appeals court affirmed to dismiss OOIDA’s case against the Indiana Toll Road, the Association wants the full court to hear the case.

By Tyson Fisher | March 30

Vulcan Materials sued over misclassifying truckers

Crime & Courts

Trucker wage lawsuit filed against company with ties to Elaine Chao

A class of truckers has filed a misclassification lawsuit against Vulcan Materials, a company that raised ethics questions with Elaine Chao.

By Tyson Fisher | March 24