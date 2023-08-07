CRST receives exemption renewal for student drivers

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has renewed CRST’s exemption that allows certain student drivers to run team with a CDL holder for another five years.

FMCSA published the notice of the exemption renewal in the Federal Register on Monday, Aug. 7. The renewal takes effect on Sept. 24 and will run through Sept. 24, 2028.

Current regulations require a CDL holder with the proper class and endorsements to be seated in the front while a commercial learner’s permit holder is driving on public roads or highways. The exemption allows student drivers who passed the skills test but have not yet received the CDL document to drive a CRST commercial motor vehicle accompanied by a CDL holder “who is not necessarily in the passenger seat.”

Background

CRST previously received a two-year exemption from the regulation in 2016 and a five-year exemption in 2018.

“FMCSA is unaware of any evidence of a degradation of safety attributable to the current exemption for CRST drivers,” the agency wrote in the notice. “There is no indication of an adverse impact on safety while CRST drivers have been operating under the terms and conditions specified in the initial exemption or 2018 exemption renewal.”

In its application letter, CRST said the exemption helps the trucking industry by improving the efficiency of freight operations, maximizing driver employment and by creating immediate employment opportunities for qualified drivers.

“CRST concludes there is no negative impact on safety since there is no material difference in the skill of a new driver that has passed the required skills testing as part of their entry-level driver training and a new driver that has just received the DMV-issued CDL document,” the company wrote.

FMCSA has granted similar exemptions to such fleets as C.R. England, New Prime, Stevens Transport, Werner Enterprises and Wilson Logistics. LL