COVID-19 vaccine clinic scheduled at world’s largest truck stop

Similar to what organizers offered in May, the Iowa 80 Truckstop has again partnered with Hy-Vee Pharmacy to provide a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Sept. 16 and 17.

The clinic at the “world’s largest truck stop” in Walcott, Iowa, will be from 4-6 p.m. each day and will be walk-in only. No appointments are needed.

Single doses of the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be offered at the clinic, which will be held on the third floor of the main truck stop building. Anyone who is 12 years old or older can receive the Pfizer vaccine, while anyone 18 and older can receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. A legal guardian will need to be present for anyone between 12 and 17 years old, receiving a vaccination.

The Iowa 80 Truckstop is located at Interstate 80 Exit 284 in eastern Iowa.

If you have any questions about the vaccines you are encouraged to contact Hy-Vee Pharmacy at 563-359-3120. LL