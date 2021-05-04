Iowa 80 Truckstop offering COVID-19 vaccine clinics

May 4, 2021

Land Line Staff

|

Truckers searching for a COVID-19 vaccine will have multiple opportunities to receive one this month at the Iowa 80 Truckstop.

The Walcott, Iowa truck stop has partnered with West Des Moines, Iowa-based Hy-Vee supermarket chain to offer five COVID-19 vaccine clinics throughout May.

Opportunities to receive the vaccine will open to anyone age 18 or older. The clinic will be conducted at the truck stop’s main building on the third floor. According to the Iowa 80 Truckstop, the clinic will offer the Pfizer vaccine, as well as the Johnson & Johnson single-shot vaccine.

The vaccine clinic dates:

  • 2-4 p.m. on Monday, May 10.
  • 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, May 13.
  • 5-8 p.m. on Friday, May 14.
  • 5-8 p.m. on Saturday, May 15.
  • 5-8 p.m. on Sunday, May 16.

Appointments can be made here. Walk-ins also are welcomed, the Iowa 80 Truckstop said.

Any questions about appointments for the vaccines should be directed to Hy-Vee Pharmacy at 563-359-3120.

The Iowa 80 Truckstop is at Exit 284 off Interstate 80 in Walcott, Iowa. LL

WW Williams

