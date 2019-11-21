Certified medical examiner arrested for falsifying DOT physicals

A physician’s assistant was arrested earlier this month after being indicted in U.S. District Court for false entries and obstruction related to fraudulent medical examinations of interstate commercial drivers.

According to a news release from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Office of Inspector General, Ronald E. Sherry was indicted Nov. 1 and was arrested on Nov. 5.

Sherry, who practiced in Florida, was a certified medical examiner authorized to conduct DOT physicals for commercial drivers.

The Office of Inspector General said Sherry is accused of making false entries on FMCSA medical exam forms and transmitting them to the agency. OIG said the incidents took place between March 2018 and March 2019.

“The forms indicated that he had conducted CDL medical examinations in accordance with federal regulations, when in fact he had not,” the OIG news release stated. “FMCSA requires drivers engaged in interstate commerce to be physically able to safely operate a commercial motor vehicle.”

The investigation is being conducted by OIG, the Department of Homeland Security and FMCSA.

