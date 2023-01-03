Canadian group cancels ‘Freedom Convoy 2.0’ amid safety concerns

Citing concerns following several “security breaches,” at least one organizer of the “Freedom Convoy 2.0” has decided to pull out of the event.

Canada Unity, the group behind 2022’s Freedom Convoy, announced the cancellation on their Facebook page on Dec. 31, 2022.

“The Canada Unity Official Freedom Convoy 2.0 Reunion that was scheduled for Feb 17 to 20th, 2023, is hereby officially being issued a 10-7 ‘OUT OF SERVICE’,” James Bauder, lead organizer for Canada Unity, said in a statement.”

The group’s decision comes less than a week after it announced the reunion convoy would be in Winnipeg this year rather than returning to Ottawa. According to Bauder, several “security breaches” and “personal character attacks” were grounds for the cancellation.

“Since I made the official announcing plans to bring the Official Freedom Convoy 2.0 back to Ottawa area for a four-day reunion, I have had several security breaches, and personal character attacks made against me and others on Team Canada Unity,” Bauder said. “As a result of these security breaches that are beyond our control, I cannot in good conscience guarantee public safety as I promised.”

Bauder also said the group would not be able to offer national partners – who could be deemed as “convoy organizers” – protection from being charger under Ontario’s Bill 100 Act. The bill – which received Royal Assent in April 2022 – calls for “prohibitions and enforcement mechanisms to prevent persons from impeding access to, egress from or ordinary use of protected transportation infrastructure.” Furthermore, a subsection of the bill also “prohibits persons from knowingly aiding a person in doing something prohibited under subsection.” Violations of the new law could result in fines up to $500,000 Canadian dollars ($370,000 U.S.) and one year in jail.

When asked by one commenter if Canada Unity would be going to Winnipeg, Bauder responded, “We were hijacked – full stop.”

Despite the group withdrawing from the event, fellow organizers say the show must go on. Ron Clark, a self-proclaimed “freedom advocate” who helped Bauder announce the plans for the convoy’s reunion, said the event will happen regardless of Bauder and Canada Unity choosing not to participate.

“Multiple people and groups are involved. The world unity convoy 2023 is not canceled,” Clark told CBC News.

Bauder acknowledged this in his statement, saying the group would not be involved “in any capacity” with any “similar ‘convoy-themed’ events” planned for Ottawa, Winnipeg, Toronto, Vancouver, Edmonton, Calgary, Regina or Quebec.

“There will be no convoy anywhere in Canada be it Ottawa or Winnipeg with my name, with the Canada Unity Freedom Convoy brand,” Bauder told CBC News. LL

