California governor vetoes autonomous trucks restriction

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has vetoed legislation to slow efforts to put autonomous trucks on state roadways.

Operation of autonomous trucks without a safety driver has been prohibited on California roadways for nearly a decade. However, testing of autonomous vehicles weighing less than 10,000 pounds, without a safety driver, has been allowed.

The state Department of Motor Vehicles is considering changes to the autonomous trucks ban that could open the door to driverless trucks. A bipartisan effort at the statehouse called for blocking the DMV from making those changes.

Autonomous truck restriction

State lawmakers voted overwhelmingly to approve legislation that would restrict the use of autonomous trucks on California roadways.

Sponsored by Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry, D-Winters, AB316 would have prohibited autonomous operation of vehicles with a gross vehicle weight of at least 10,001 pounds for testing purposes, transporting goods or transporting passengers without a “human safety operator physically present” in the vehicle during operation.

Governor says legislation is not needed

Newsom said he vetoed the bill because it is unnecessary for the regulation and oversight of heavy-duty autonomous vehicle technology in the state. In his veto message, he highlighted a 2012 state law that provides the DMV with authority to regulate the testing and deployment of autonomous vehicles on state roadways.

“Existing law provides sufficient authority to create the appropriate regulatory framework,” Newsom wrote.

He added that the DMV “continuously monitors the testing and operations of autonomous vehicles on California roads and has the authority to suspend or revoke permits as necessary to protect the public safety.”

Should it proceed with changing the autonomous trucks ban, the DMV would be required to submit a policy report at least five years after testing. At that time, a legislative oversight hearing would follow. Even with legislative approval, the DMV would need to wait another year before issuing permits.

Bill sponsor disheartened

Aguiar-Curry defended her bill.

“This bill actually affirmatively acknowledged that we will move forward with testing and deployment of autonomous heavy vehicles,” she stated. “Calling this proposal a ban is a disheartening mischaracterization of the intent and process outlined in the bill – allowing autonomous vehicle technology to progress but requiring a human safety operator while collaboration between the Legislative and the Executive branches proceeds.”

She said she would continue to work with the governor on the issue.

‘Bureaucrats side with tech’

Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher, head of the California Labor Federation, said driverless trucks are dangerous. She added that removing drivers would result in about 250,000 lost jobs in the state.

“We will not sit by as bureaucrats side with tech companies, trading our safety and jobs for increased corporate profits,” Fletcher wrote in a statement. “We will continue to fight to make sure that robots do not replace human drivers and that technology is not used to destroy good jobs.” LL

