Call 317-67-OOIDA (317-676-6432) at 11 a.m. Central time on May 5, to be a part of the next “Live From Exit 24.”

On the upcoming show, host Mike Matousek, OOIDA President and CEO Todd Spencer and OOIDA Executive Vice President Lewie Pugh will dive into the priorities of an OOIDA letter sent to the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure in April.

Every other Wednesday, “Live From Exit 24,” OOIDA’s live, hourlong internet talk show, brings listeners insightful discussions on the regulatory and legislative issues that matter to truckers.

Listeners can tune in to the show on the “Live From Exit 24” website, OOIDA Facebook page or on OOIDA’s YouTube channel.

Past episodes are archived on the show’s website.

During the April 21 “Live From Exit 24,” the issues surrounding commercializing interstate rest areas through legislation were a big part of the conversation.

Spencer offered his thoughts, as did Bob Poole, director of transportation policy for the Reason Foundation.

“We are nowhere near what actually needs to happen,” Spencer said. “These aren’t just trucks driving around. They are there delivering goods that folks actually need to have. The original interstate design was to circumvent big urban areas and reduce congestion. What’s happened is the urban areas have gravitated to them. The idea for rest areas was for safety, to give motorists a place to rest on a long drive. All drivers need them.”

Poole explained how the current issue dates back to the origins of the interstate highway system.

“There was a lot of concern in small-town America of being bypassed,” Poole said. “They wanted to be protected somehow, so Congress made any commercial activity on interstates illegal other than vending machines unless at an exit ramp.”

Drivers, who called into the show, expressed the difficulties they face regularly and also questioned the requirement of paying extra taxes on certain routes.

“The highway system we have was built on dedicated fuel taxes,” Spencer said. “These are political issues. It’s outrageous that we have no long-term planning or strategy from lawmakers. If it brings a benefit, we are not going to oppose it. Users need to get a fair return on what they pay in.”

‘Live From Exit 24’ survey

“Live From Exit 24” launched as a way to expand OOIDA’s communication with members and to hear directly from drivers across the industry.

OOIDA is asking for truck drivers to fill out a survey to let the Association know how you are liking the show so far. The survey can be found here. LL