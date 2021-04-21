The struggle of commercializing interstate rest areas through legislation was a substantial part of the conversation on the April 21 “Live From Exit 24.”

OOIDA President Todd Spencer offered his thoughts as did Bob Poole, director of transportation policy for the Reason Foundation, as they joined host Mike Matousek, manager of government affairs at OOIDA.

“We are nowhere near what actually needs to happen,” Spencer said. “These aren’t just trucks driving around. They are there delivering goods that folks actually need to have. The original interstate design was to circumvent big urban areas and reduce congestion. What’s happened is the urban areas have gravitated to them. The idea for rest areas was for safety, to give motorists a place to rest on a long drive. All drivers need them.”

Poole further explained how the current issue dates back to the origins of the interstate highway system.

“There was a lot of concern in small town America of being bypassed,” Poole said. “They wanted to be protected somehow, so Congress made any commercial activity on interstates illegal other than vending machines unless at an exit ramp.”

The difference between rest areas and travel plazas was discussed as was the possibility of electric vehicle charging, which is also currently illegal at interstate rest areas.

So, what would a public-private partnership bring to the table?

“This is a way to localize the investment for service plazas and truck stops that are needed,” Poole said. “Parking in metro areas is a whole different issue, but the interstates would be a big part of the solution.”

From OOIDA’s perspective, “We’re not sure the success stories are there,” Spencer said. “The feedback we consistently receive from truck drivers is anything but positive.”

Drivers, who called into the show, expressed the difficulties they face regularly and also questioned the requirement of paying extra taxes on certain routes.

“The highway system we have was built on dedicated fuel taxes,” Spencer said. “These are political issues. It’s outrageous that we have no long-term planning or strategy from lawmakers. If it brings a benefit, we are not going to oppose it. Users need to get a fair return on what they pay in.”

In terms of funding options, Poole said, “There’s some things that Congress can do to generate more revenue.”

