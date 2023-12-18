Another electronic logging device reinstated by FMCSA

After removing numerous electronic logging devices from its registered list earlier this month, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has reinstated another of the previously revoked ELDs.

On Friday, Dec. 15, the agency announced that PowerTrucks ELD had been added back to the list of approved devices. FMCSA did not offer details as to why the device’s status had changed.

The now-reinstated ELD was among 10 devices removed from the registered list by FMCSA at the beginning of the month. PowerTrucks ELD is the second device from that group – along with CI ELD LOGS – to be reinstated to the registered list. Currently, the other eight remain on the revoked list.

At the time of their removal, FMCSA said PowerTrucks ELD and the other nine electronic logging devices were placed on the revoked list because they failed to meet minimum standards established in 49 CFR part 395, subpart B, appendix A, which “requires that an ELD without a printer be designed so that the display may be reasonably viewed by an authorized safety official without (the official) entering the commercial motor vehicle.”

According to FMCSA, an ELD that has been revoked can return to the approved list if the manufacturer “corrects all identified deficiencies.”

Since the mandate took effect in December 2017, FMCSA has allowed companies to self-certify electronic logging devices. There are currently 879 devices on the registered list. The agency does not endorse any of the ELDs on the list.



Similarly, manufacturers are also able to self-revoke their devices. In fact, of the 171 ELDs currently on the revoked list, only 18 have been revoked by FMCSA; the other 153 carry a status of “self-revoked.”

The lack of oversight regarding registered and revoked devices raises concerns for carriers trying to maintain compliance with the ELD mandate. The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association has told FMCSA that a comprehensive certification process would go a long way when it comes to alleviating those concerns.

“It has become abundantly clear the decision to allow self-certification has been a major disservice to motor carriers, as faulty and ultimately noncompliant devices have been listed on the agency’s registry,” the Association said in comments to the agency in November 2022. “While mandating the use of ELDs, the federal government must take the necessary steps to ensure all devices listed on the registry are compliant.”

Carriers can obtain up-to-date information regarding FMCSA’s ELD rule here. LL