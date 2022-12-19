Annual Truckers for Tots campaign raises over $65,000

The holiday season will be a little brighter for kids in Wisconsin and Minnesota thanks to the charitable efforts of one trucking company.

Now in its 14th year, the Truckers for Tots campaign aims to “create joy for every child” around the Christmas holiday. That goal will be a little easier to achieve after raising over $65,000 for the 2022 holiday season.

Mid-State Truck Service – the company behind the annual drive – is an Abbotsford, Wis.-based full-service truck dealership serving Wisconsin and Minnesota. Established in 1965, the second-generation family-owned business has eight locations.

Tia Leonhard is a marketing and branding specialist with Mid-State Truck Service. She said the annual drive resonates with many around the holidays.

“I think it hits home with most people when you think about providing a gift for a child to open on Christmas that otherwise may not have gotten one,” Leonhard told Land Line.

This year’s donation total is a new record for Truckers for Tots, beating the previous record of $55,000 set just last year. Leonhard said the program grows a little larger every year.

“Each year it seems like a few more people hear about our campaign and why we do it and want to help the cause,” she said. “The ultimate continued success of our campaign depends upon the generous support we receive from our partners and donors.”

All of the donations raised go towards purchasing toys for the Marine Corps Toys for Tots program. The toys from Truckers for Tots benefit children in five communities:

Stevens Point, Wis.

Marshfield, Wis.

Wausau, Wis.

Eau Claire, Wis.

Duluth, Minn.

While private donors certainly help to increase the total raised, corporate sponsors help to make those dollars go further. Through a partnership with Fleet Farm – an Appleton, Wis.-based chain of retail stores – Truckers for Tots can purchase large quantities of toys at a discounted rate.

Those donations can really save the day. Cyndi Lewis, director of development for the Salvation Army in Duluth, Minn., said toys donated by Truckers for Tots will help to ensure they have enough to go around this holiday season.

“We are so low on toys. We’re freaking out. And then this morning at 9 a.m. the Truckers for Tots people from Mid-State Truck Service donated a semi-load full of toys,” Lewis told KQDS news. “It’s actually a lot more than they did last year. It was $12,000 worth of toys.”

Lewis said the volunteers from Mid-State Truck Service “pretty much cleaned out” the Duluth Fleet Farm location.

“Mid-State is passionate about giving back to the communities that we are a part of,” Leonhard said. “The Truckers for Tots campaign was started to support the Toys for Tots mission of alleviating some financial stress of the holidays while making sure children have something to open on Christmas morning. We care about continuing to make our community a great place to live and raise a family.” LL