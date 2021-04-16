American Truck Historical Society launches hall of fame

April 16, 2021

Land Line Staff

|

As they celebrate 50 years of preserving the history of the trucking industry, the American Truck Historical Society has announced the creation of the American Trucking and Industry Leader Hall of Fame.

Located in the ATHS home office in Kansas City, Mo., the ATIL Hall of Fame will be home to existing industry achievement awards and a become a destination for industry members and their families as well as the general public.

“There are various awards programs out there,” ATHS Chairman Tom Mullen said. “We want those awards programs, their winners, and industry leaders to be known forever, easily found, and honored all in one trucking industry center.”

The ATIL Hall of Fame will honor all industry awards and safety recognition programs including ATHS awards, while growing through the inclusion of the entire trucking industry. Alongside the ATHS visitor center and Zoe James Memorial Library, the ATIL Hall of Fame can now invite all company and industry awards programs as part of the overall trucking industry experience.

“For too long trucking professionals have been receiving prestigious awards, only to then be forgotten,” said Laurence Gration, ATIL Hall of Fame executive director. “The ATIL Hall of Fame will allow proper recognition to continue and expand the awareness of the excellent work trucking professionals do as they contribute daily to our society.”

ATHS is the world’s largest nonprofit society dedicated to preserving the history of trucks and is international in scope, with almost 20,000 members and 100 chapters, spanning 23 countries. The Zoe James Memorial Library hosts a collection of more than 50,000 digitized and original photographs, 35,000 pieces of sales literature, and 45,000 books and periodicals, while the ATHS visitor center showcases an extensive collection of scale model trucks, engines, and trucking artifacts. LL

J.J. Keller

Related News

U.S. Capitol, Washington, D.C.

News

Infrastructure is in bad shape, but agreement stops there

The next surface transportation bill depends on Republicans and Democrats agreeing on a plan to fund roads and bridges.

By Mark Schremmer | April 16

Oklahoma lawsuit

News

Lease-purchase agreement center of truckers’ misclassification lawsuit

Truckers for Premier Trading and Transportation are claiming that a lease-purchase agreement cornered them into being misclassified as contractors.

By Tyson Fisher | April 16

Marty Ellis, skipper of OOIDA's tour trailer

News

The new skipper of OOIDA’s tour trailer heads to California, Mo.

The first stop for Marty Ellis as skipper of OOIDA’s tour trailer is the brand-new Crossroads Truck Meet on April 17 in California, Mo.

By Chuck Robinson | April 16

IRS tax forms

News

IRS issues temporary increase to meal deduction for businesses

The IRS has issued guidance expanding the meal deduction percentage for business expenses on food and drink at restaurants.

By Greg Grisolano | April 16