2024 Shell Rotella SuperRigs coming to North Texas

Shell Rotella has selected the Texas Motor Speedway as the site for its 42nd SuperRigs Truck Show.

SuperRigs is scheduled for May 30-June 1 in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex and will “honor the hardworking spirit of truck drivers,” Shell said in a news release.

The Texas Motor Speedway is situated on 1,500 acres off Interstate 35W in Fort Worth. It features nearly 200 suites and a 10-story building on site. In addition to its NASCAR events, the speedway regularly hosts other festivals and concerts.

This year’s competition will include more than 20 awards for best chrome, best lights, best of show and more.

In 2023, OOIDA member Truett Novosad and his wife, Crystal, earned the top honor at SuperRigs with their Doc Holiday-inspired 2007 Peterbilt 379.

“SuperRigs is the Super Bowl of truck shows in our opinion, so this really meant a lot to us,” Novosad told Land Line.

The best-of-show truck along with 11 others will be selected for a spot in the 2025 SuperRigs calendar.

#TBT to a #SuperRigs calendar feature from the early 2000’s. Can you guess what year this is from and where this photo was taken? ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/TKFFpVsiGN — Shell Rotella (@ShellRotella) February 8, 2024

According to Shell, more than $25,000 in cash and prizes will be up for grabs. Owner-operators from the U.S. and Canada can enter the contests at no cost.

There also will be events and entertainment for the whole family.

Doug Morris, OOIDA’s director of security operations, and Jami Jones, Land Line’s managing editor, were among the panel of judges for SuperRigs last year.

More information about how and where to register for the 2024 Shell Rotella SuperRigs will be released in the coming weeks. LL

