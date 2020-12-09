2021 UCR enforcement set to begin Jan. 1

December 9, 2020

Land Line Staff

|

Only weeks remain until enforcement is set to begin for the 2021 Unified Carrier Registration Plan.

Registration for the 2021 UCR started in October, and enforcement starts Jan. 1.

“It’s an annual permit that most motor carriers are obligated to pay if you have an active DOT number regardless if you are using that DOT number or not, and it is marked interstate,” said Tamara Young of OOIDA’s Permits and Licensing Department.

The fees will remain the same as they were for 2020.

The 2021 UCR fees:

Fleet size                Fee
0-2                          $59
3-5                          $176
6-20                       $351
21-100                   $1,224
101-1,000             $5,835
1,001 and more   $56,977

More information about the 2021 UCR fees can be found here.

OOIDA suggests not waiting until the final day to take care of the fees.

“It’s better to file for the UCR now instead of waiting until the last minute,” Young said. “If you wait until the last minute, you could possibly forget, then find out you still need to pay it on the side of the road.”

Truckers may feel like they just finished dealing with UCR for 2020.

UCR enforcement typically begins Jan. 1 each year, but it was pushed back in 2020 because of a delay in the approval of fees. Then, the COVID-19 pandemic pushed it back even further, causing enforcement to begin July 1.

Those with questions regarding how to file the UCR are encouraged to contact OOIDA’s Permits and Licensing Department. LL

