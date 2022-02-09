Yellow adds academies as entry-level driver training goes into effect

The day after the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s new entry-level driver training regulations went into effect, Yellow Corp. announced it was adding two driving academies.

Yellow Corp. said in a news release that it was adding two driving academies to the company’s 14 existing schools “to prepare the next generation of professional truck drivers for careers in transportation.”

The new academies are in two of the nation’s top transportation hubs, Yellow said: Marietta, Ga., which serves the Atlanta market, and Cincinnati, which serves the South and Midwest.

Yellow’s 16 driving academies are certified as U.S. Department of Labor apprenticeship programs, which are designed to provide paid on the job training while workers train for a highly skilled job.

The company plans to open more locations in 2022, according to the news release.

Students enrolled in Yellow’s driving academies receive classroom training and behind-the-wheel instruction. Participants do not pay tuition for the training. After taking the training and passing a commercial driver’s license test, trainees take part in an apprenticeship program with veteran Yellow drivers. After the apprenticeship, graduates can join Yellow’s team of 14,000 professional drivers.

Other Yellow driving academy locations:

Charlotte, N.C.

Chicago

Cleveland

Denver

Fort Worth, Texas

Hagerstown, Md.

Indianapolis

Kansas City, Kan.

Memphis, Tenn.

Nashville, Tenn.

Pico Rivera, Calif.

Portland, Ore.

Salt Lake City

South Bend, Ind.

Overland Park, Kan.-based Yellow Corp. operates one of the largest less-than-truckload networks in North America. Its stock is traded on the NASDAQ stock exchange. It operates through the portfolio of LTL brands, including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as a logistics company. The company was founded by A. J. Harrell in 1924.

New entry-level driver training regs

The new entry-level driver training regulations require certain CDL applicants to complete training before being allowed to take the required skills or knowledge test.

The training is required for these drivers:

For those getting a Class A or Class B CDL for the first time.

For anyone upgrading from a Class B to a Class A CDL.

For anyone getting a hazardous materials endorsement for the first time.

For anyone getting a school bus or passenger endorsement for the first time.

Access the FMSCA Training Provider Registry here. LL

