Women in Trucking seeks top female driver nominations

December 22, 2021

Land Line Staff

|

Do you know a woman driver who deserves a shout-out from the industry? The nonprofit group Women in Trucking is seeking nominations for its 2022 Female Driver of the Year award.

The third-annual award is intended to recognize exceptional female professional drivers who lead the industry in safety standards while actively working to enhance the public image of the trucking industry, according to a news release. Walmart is sponsoring the competition.

The competition is open to any female driver who has safely driven at least 1 million consecutive, accident-free miles. Nominees must demonstrate a positive contribution to the trucking industry and their community.

The finalists and overall winner will be recognized on Friday, March 25, at the 2022 Salute to Women Behind the Wheel event at the Mid-America Trucking Show in Louisville, Ky. The winner will be chosen based on her safety record, positive community contributions, and impact on the public image of the trucking industry. She will receive a plaque, commemorative ring and more.

Nomination forms can be submitted here. Nominations are due Feb. 1, 2022.

Nikki Weaver, a company driver for FedEx Freight, was named Women in Trucking’s Driver of the Year for 2021.

“At Walmart, we believe we are best equipped to help our associates, customers and the communities we serve live better when we really know them. That means understanding, respecting and valuing diversity, experiences, ideas and opinions, while being inclusive of all people. That’s part of why we are pleased to sponsor the Women in Trucking’s Female Driver of the Year award again as a way to recognize and empower women who are making an impact across the industry,” said Ryan McDaniel, Walmart vice president of transportation and Women in Trucking board member. “I continue to be proud of the work Walmart and Women in Trucking are doing to advance women within transportation.”

Women in Trucking Association Inc. is a nonprofit association established to encourage the employment of women in the trucking industry, promote their accomplishments and minimize obstacles faced by women working in the trucking industry. Membership is not limited to women. LL

