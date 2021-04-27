Nikki Weaver, a company driver for FedEx Freight, was named Women in Trucking’s Driver of the Year in a virtual announcement on April 27.

Weaver has served as an America’s Road Team Captain, is a two-time winner of the Bravo Zulu Award and been a finalist for the Luella Bates Award. An advocate for Truckers Against Trafficking, Weaver speaks to law enforcement agencies, colleges and is involved in outreach programs in her community.

“I saw the list of finalists and I was completely wowed,” Weaver said in the video announcement posted on the WIT YouTube channel. “These are amazing women and incredible representatives of our industry. I have to thank FedEx Freight for providing an environment that has given me the opportunity to thrive. I have to thank my family, my friends, who have always been there to support and encourage me. This year has been challenging for everyone, but we’re not going anywhere. Trucking is what we do. Trucking is who we are. I am proud to be a professional driver.”

The second annual award, sponsored by Walmart, was established to promote the achievements of female professional drivers who lead the industry in safety standards while actively enhancing the public image of the trucking industry, said a WIT release.

“With the events of the past year professional drivers all across the county demonstrated how essential our industry is in helping our communities have access to necessities such as food, medicine and cleaning supplies,” said Ryan McDaniel, vice president of Walmart Transportation and WIT board member. “We congratulate Nikki and each of the finalists for their examples of safety and service.”

Weaver was among a group of finalists, which also included Carmen Anderson, a company driver at America’s Service Line, LLC and Ingrid Brown, independent owner-operator of Rolling B LLC.

“We are proud to honor Nikki Weaver with the Driver of the Year award,” said Ellen Voie, president and CEO of WIT. “She demonstrates a positive public image of the trucking industry through her safety standards and community involvement.”

Members of the judging panel: