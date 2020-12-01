Women in Trucking Association seeks to empower female drivers

The Women in Truck Association is accepting nominations for the annual Women in Trucking Female Driver of the Year.

The award, which is sponsored by Walmart, honors outstanding female professional drivers who lead the industry in safety standards while enhancing the public image of the industry.

“Female drivers are still in the minority, and we consider them all to be pioneers today,” said Ellen Voie, WIT president and CEO. “This award allows us to recognize a woman who is a positive example of a successful and accomplished driver.”

Any female driver who has driven at least 1 million consecutive, collision-free miles is eligible for nomination. A driver must be nominated by the motor carrier to which she is leased to or employed by and must have three years of experience with that company. Three letters of recommendation, a personal statement from the nominee, and two print-quality photographs also are required.

The finalists are expected to be recognized on March 26 at the 2021 Salute to Women Behind the Wheel event at the Mid-America Trucking Show in Louisville, Ky. The winner will be awarded a plaque, commemorative ring and more.

“I’m proud of the work Walmart and Women in Trucking are doing to advance women within transportation,” Ryan McDaniel, vice president of transportation for Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart and WIT board, member said. “We are pleased to sponsor Women in Trucking’s Female Driver of the Year award as a way to recognize and empower women who are making an impact across the industry.”

