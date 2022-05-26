TSA bill would streamline security threat assessment applications

U.S. Sens. Roger Wicker and Deb Fischer have introduced a bill aimed at streamlining the application process for TSA security threat assessments.

The TSA Security Threat Assessment Application Modernization Act, or S4298, was introduced in the Senate on Tuesday, May 24. The bill is intended to reduce the burden on workers applying for two or more of the Transportation Worker Identification Credential, hazardous material endorsement or TSA PreCheck programs by standardizing the enrollment and renewal systems administered by the Transportation Security Administration.

“Time and again, freight transportation workers have risen to the occasion and delivered critical products across the country,” Wicker, R-Miss., said. “Workers who need multiple TSA credentials face burdensome enrollment requirements and fees. I am glad to introduce legislation to reduce the bureaucratic barriers for workers who need these credentials to keep goods moving.”

Fischer said the bill would eliminate redundancy.

“This common-sense legislation would streamline the TSA’s certification process for transportation workers who need approval from credentialing programs to do their jobs,” Fischer, R-Neb., said. “By cutting down on duplicative red tape, the bill will also save truckers time and money when obtaining licenses. Importantly, these process improvements would all be made without impacting security concerns.”

Current TSA policies often require separate applications for TWIC, hazmat and PreCheck programs, even though TSA conducts a Security Threat Assessment for each program. Wicker and Fischer said that requiring applicants to enroll and pay for all three represents an extra cost and duplicative burden.

S4298 would allow applicants for two or more of these credentials to enroll at a TSA enrollment center once and use the standardized application to enroll in any or all three of these credentials. Standardizing the enrollment process would reduce the time these workers spend applying for the credentials and remove duplicative fees.

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association supports the bill.

In addition, the bill is endorsed by the American Trucking Associations, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, National Propane Gas Association, the Transportation Trades Department, the Border Trade Alliance, the National Tank Truck Carriers, Mississippi Trucking Association, the Association of American Railroads, the American Short Line and Regional Railroad Association and the National Energy and Fuels Institute.

The full bill can be found here. LL