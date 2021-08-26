Trucking taxes and the IRS on “Live From Exit 24”

August 26, 2021

SJ Munoz

Host Mike Matousek, OOIDA Executive Vice President Lewie Pugh and Barry Fowler of Taxation Solutions, Inc., spoke at length about trucking taxes on the latest “Live From Exit 24.”

“When we established Taxation Solutions it was all about protecting the everyday taxpayer and protecting the families,” Fowler said. “If you owe them money, the IRS is probably the most vicious collection agency in the world. And they’re one of the largest. We established programs that actually protect taxpayers and work toward a final solution.”

In terms of the most common tax and bookkeeping issues, Fowler said a one thing really stands out.

“I used to think it was totally random,” Fowler said. “In dealing with truckers, most of the time it’s they don’t have time to deal with the paper work, or don’t want to take the time to deal with it. We have a program that puts all that together for them and makes it very simple.”

Using tax preparers that have no knowledge about truckers or trucking also creates problems, Fowler said.

 Listen to ‘Live From Exit 24’

Being thorough and doing what’s best for their clients is what makes Taxation Solutions stand out in their industry.

“We ask for more information from our truckers than anyone has ever asked them for,” Fowler said. “It’s all about making sure everything we do is 100% correct. This is a family business and it’s all about the truckers. People don’t tell truckers thank you enough and that’s what it’s all about.”

Fowler’s company also offers tools, including a mobile app, which are specific to truckers.

OOIDA’s Truck to Success course, featuring a presentation from Fowler, is scheduled for October 26-28 in Blue Springs, Mo. and will offer such tax assistance and more.

“We encourage anyone interested in any aspect of the business to attend,” Pugh said. “Barry and his team are more than generous with their time. His presentation is always one of the most popular. You can’t say enough about the reaction we get and how much we appreciate him being there.”

For more information on trucking taxes visit taxationsolutions.net or truckertaxtools.com.

OOIDA talk show

“Live From Exit 24” is scheduled for 7 p.m. Central every other Wednesday. Listeners can tune in to the show on the Live From Exit 24 website, OOIDA Facebook page or on OOIDA’s YouTube channel. The next episode airs Wednesday, Sept. 8.

Survey

“Live From Exit 24” launched as a way to expand OOIDA’s communication with members and to hear directly from drivers across the industry. OOIDA is asking for truck drivers to fill out a survey to let the Association know how you are liking the show so far. Help guide what’s addressed during the program. The survey is here. LL

SJ Munoz is the newest edition to the Land Line Media team. He brings a variety of skills to the job as he has experience as a reporter, photographer and in radio. He’s also written for Omaha Magazine, the Lawrence Journal-World, and PrepsKC.com.

