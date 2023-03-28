Trucking associations form Clean Freight Coalition

A handful of trucking associations have teamed up to form the Clean Freight Coalition.

According to a news release, the coalition is made up of motor carriers of every size and sector, truck manufacturers and truck dealers. The Clean Freight Coalition has three goals:

Educate policy makers on the incredible progress the trucking industry has made in reducing emissions and protecting the environment.

Promote work to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from freight transportation.

Advocate for sound public policies that transition toward a zero-emission future in a manner that assures affordable and reliable freight transportation and protects the nation’s supply chain.

The five founding members of the Clean Freight Coalition are American Trucking Associations, American Truck Dealers, National Tank Truck Carriers, Truck & Engine Manufacturers Association, and Truckload Carriers Association.

Jim Mullen, former acting administrator and chief counsel for the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, will serve as Clean Freight Coalition executive director.

“Trucking is the backbone of our economy and critical to the nation’s supply chain. It is an honor to lead the Clean Freight Coalition in its pursuit to get to zero emissions in a responsible and feasible manner,” Mullen said in a statement.

States move to cleaner transportation

The Clean Freight Coalition forms as more states move to California’s strict emission standards.

Earlier this month, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore announced that the Old Line State will be adopting Advanced Clean Cars II.

Initially adopted by California, Advanced Clean Cars II requires all new passenger cars, trucks and SUVs to be zero-emission by 2035. According to CARB documents, 35% of all new passenger vehicles sold in California must be zero-emission vehicles by 2026. That percentage gradually increases to 100% of all new light-duty vehicles by 2035.

Meanwhile in New Jersey, the state Department of Environmental Protection began its stakeholder process to adopt Advanced Clean Cars II.

California is the only state allowed to change its emission regulations per Section 177 of the Clean Air Act. However, once adopted, other states can follow suit. To date, 17 states have adopted all or part of California’s vehicle emission standards: Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia and Washington. LL

