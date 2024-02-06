Truckers concerned proposed changes to CDL requirements will deter safety

Less than a week into a 60-day comment period, dozens of truckers already have pushed back against FMCSA’s proposed changes to its CDL requirements.

Last week, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration published a notice of proposed rulemaking aimed at increasing flexibility for state driver licensing agencies and applicants.

The changes include:

Giving applicants the option to take a CDL skills test in a state that isn’t their home state

Allowing commercial learner’s permit holders who have passed the CDL skills test to operate commercial motor vehicles on public roads, without a qualified CDL holder in the passenger seat

Removing the requirement that an applicant wait at least 14 days to take the CDL skills test following the initial issuance of a commercial learner’s permit

Requiring third-party knowledge examiners be subject to the training, certification and record-check standards currently applicable to state knowledge examiners

The public has through April 2 to comment on the proposal.

Comments from truckers

As of Tuesday, Feb. 6, there were already 64 comments posted to the Regulations.gov website. Many of those comments came from truck drivers opposed to lowering the standards necessary to acquire a CDL.

“I have held a commercial driver’s license for 25 years, and I strongly believe that the proposed rule will result in an increase in accidents and incidents involving commercial motor vehicles,” Will Scott wrote. “It is crucial that drivers are required to take a skills test in a state where they are domiciled … I can understand why the carriers mentioned in this document may support this proposed change. However, it is concerning that new drivers are often paid poorly and paired with inexperienced or inadequate driver trainers.”

Truck driver Jason Griffin agreed that the proposal is moving in the wrong direction.

“I’ve been driving truck for 28 years and seen (good regulations) and a whole lot bad,” Griffin wrote. “I feel like this is a bad one. It seems designed to benefit mega carriers with no regard for anything but making money. Any stroll down social media proves these new drivers need all the training they can get. Half of them have no clue how to drive a truck but (are) turned loose anyway. How could a skills test possibly teach drivers real-life situations? I say no to this regulation change.”

OOIDA reaction

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association has long advocated for FMCSA to improve driver training requirements as a way to improve safety. An entry-level driver training rule took effect in February 2022, but OOIDA argues that more work needs to be done.

“There certainly may be some areas to improve the CDL administration process conducted by the states,” Jay Grimes, OOIDA’s director of federal affairs, said when the proposal was released last week. “However, any changes should not sacrifice necessary skills testing or driver training. OOIDA has long expressed opposition to waiving requirements for a CDL holder to accompany a commercial learner’s permit driver in the front seat. Far too many drivers are entering the industry without the proper training to safely operate a CMV. Once again, FMCSA should be finding ways to further bolster training requirements, not weaken them.”

How to comment

Comments on FMCSA’s proposal can be submitted by clicking here or by going to Regulations.gov and entering Docket No. FMCSA-2023-0015. Comments will be accepted through April 2. LL