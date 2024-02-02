CDL requirement proposal open for public comment

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration is proposing several changes to its CDL requirements, and the public has through April 2 to provide the agency feedback.

Although FMCSA announced plans for the notice of proposed rulemaking earlier this week, the document officially published in the Federal Register on Friday, Feb. 2. Truckers and other stakeholders will have about two months to let the agency know how the changes will affect the industry and safety.

FMCSA said the changes are aimed at increasing flexibility for state driver licensing agencies and applicants. The proposal was prompted by petitions from the American Trucking Associations and the New Hampshire Department of Transportation.

The changes include:

Giving applicants the option to take a CDL skills test in a state that isn’t their home state

Allowing commercial learner’s permit holders who have passed the CDL skills test to operate commercial motor vehicles on public roads, without a qualified CDL holder in the passenger seat

Removing the requirement that an applicant wait at least 14 days to take the CDL skills test following the initial issuance of a commercial learner’s permit

Requiring third-party knowledge examiners be subject to the training, certification and record-check standards currently applicable to state knowledge examiners

Reactions

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association, which represents small-business truckers, said the agency should be focused on strengthening driver training requirements.

“There certainly may be some areas to improve the CDL administration process conducted by the states,” said Jay Grimes, OOIDA’s director of federal affairs. “However, any changes should not sacrifice necessary skills testing or driver training. OOIDA has long expressed opposition to waiving requirements for a CDL holder to accompany a commercial learner’s permit driver in the front seat. Far too many drivers are entering the industry without the proper training to safely operate a CMV. Once again, FMCSA should be finding ways to further bolster training requirements, not weaken them.”

Truck safety groups also were critical of the proposal.

FMCSA’s reasoning

FMCSA said it believes the changes will not hinder safety.

“The agency proposes to improve the efficiency and convenience of obtaining a CDL by increasing flexibilities in certain CDL licensing processes, without negatively impacting safety,” FMCSA said.

The agency also said it believes the changes will ensure the integrity of the third-party CDL knowledge testing. States would be required to include third-party knowledge examiners within the scope of the auditing and monitoring provisions.

How to comment

Comments on FMCSA’s proposal can be submitted by clicking here or by going to Regulations.gov and entering Docket No. FMCSA-2023-0015. Comments will be accepted through April 2. LL