Trucker Path launches dispatcher service

March 24, 2022

Mark Schremmer

Chris Oliver of Trucker Path announces dispatcher service at MATS 2022
Chris Oliver, Trucker Path’s chief marketing officer, announces the company’s dispatcher service on Thursday, March 24, at the Mid-America Trucking Show in Louisville, Ky. (Photo by Mark Schremmer)

 

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Trucker Path is launching a dispatch service aimed at decreasing the amount of office work for drivers.

Chris Oliver, Trucker Path’s chief marketing officer, announced the new service on Thursday, March 24, during a media event at the Mid-America Trucking Show.

“With Trucker Path Dispatch, we handle all the back-office work so drivers can just concentrate on driving,” Oliver said. “The personalized approach lets drivers determine their lane and commodity preferences, and then we find the loads they want to haul at profitable rates, eliminate forced dispatches, handle the check calls, and also help with finding parking and the best places to shut down at the end of a shift.

“It’s that simple. With Trucker Path Dispatch, drivers will experience fewer hassles, earn more money, and get paid more quickly.”

The cost of the service is 5% per booked load. Oliver said there are no long-term contracts or subscription fees.

Drivers who are interested in the service can submit their motor carrier authority, certificate of insurance and W-9 tax forms, sign a service level agreement and begin sharing their load and lane preferences with a personal dispatcher.

Trucker Path Dispatch features include:

  • Load sourcing and negotiation – Trucker Path says it will find profitable loads drivers want to haul by gathering their preferences and sharing them with their personal dispatcher who is armed with powerful artificial intelligence tools and millions of data points.
  • Truck navigation – Drivers are sent truck-specific routes to their Trucker Path application. Drivers also will receive information about pickup and delivery locations, timing windows and any special instructions.
  • Status reporting – Dispatchers handle check calls with real-time reporting to keep customers informed without interrupting the driver.
  • Compliance monitoring – The personal dispatcher will monitor compliance and offer suggestions on safe places to shut down for rest periods and more than 300,000 points of interest and parking locations.
  • Digital paperwork – Drivers can scan and submit trip documents to the dispatcher in order to expedite the payment process.

Trucker Path, which is based in Phoenix, offers a mobile app built for truckers.

“With over a million users on our app, we have the unique advantage of directly contacting our drivers to ask them what they like and want,” Oliver said. “The features in this initial launch of Dispatch were the top selections. Just like we do with all our offerings, we will continue to ask our community of drivers and continue to build this service until it has all the features they want and need.” LL

Mark Schremmer, senior editor, joined Land Line in 2015. An award-winning journalist and former assistant news editor at The Topeka Capital-Journal, he brings fresh ideas, solid reporting skills, and more than two decades of journalism experience to our staff.

