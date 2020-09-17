Truck to Success course covers taxes for prospective owner-ops

September 17, 2020

Land Line Staff

Taxes can be confusing regardless of circumstances. For someone considering the jump to being an owner-operator, there are tax consequences that need to be thoughtfully considered. That is why OOIDA is including the topic in its Truck to Success course curriculum.

OOIDA’s Truck to Success is a course taught by trucking experts, many with extensive experience behind the steering wheel of a tractor-trailer, who work for the largest trucking association dedicated to helping drivers in all areas be successful. The course is designed for company drivers who are interested in transitioning to being owner-operators.

Tax expert Barry Fowler is scheduled to lead the session on taxes as part of the Truck to Success course scheduled for Oct. 26-28.

Fowler owns and founded Fowler Tax and Taxation Solutions Inc., Houston. He is an enrolled agent, which means he is a federally authorized tax practitioner who is empowered by the U.S. Department of the Treasury to represent taxpayers before all administrative levels of the Internal Revenue Service.

Because of his expertise, Fowler has been featured in Inc. Magazine, CBS Moneywatch, Yahoo Finance and Fox News online.

TruckerTaxTools.com is a division of Fowler’s Taxation Solutions. Through TruckerTaxTools.com, Fowler and his staff provide tax solutions for every level of trucker, from driver to owner-operator to corporate.

There is a suite of tax strategies available to owner-operator business owners that are not available to employee drivers getting W-2. Fowler plans to share information on forming a business entity and maximizing deductions.

 

Other Truck to Success course topics:

  • Developing a business plan.
  • Buying a new or used truck.
  • Financing.
  • Insurance.
  • Running under your own authority or leasing on to a carrier.
  • New entrant safety audits and compliance reviews.
  • Drug and alcohol testing requirements.
  • Permits and licensing.
  • Taxes and business structures.
  • Brokers and factoring.

Registering for Truck to Success

The 2020 Truck to Success course will be held via Zoom web conferencing. It is scheduled for Oct. 26-28. Tuition will be $250, which is about half the in-person course cost last year, and there won’t be travel expenses.

There are a limited number of logins available for the course. If more than one person wants to view the course from one computer with one login, they are welcome to do so. If a guest needs their own login, there is an additional guest charge of $150.

Attendees will be asked to indicate whether they would like to receive a physical copy of the Truck to Success course materials or an electronic copy.

For more information, click here.

To go directly to the registration form, click here.

Sign up to attend OOIDA’s Truck to Success course by Oct. 12 and get a free one-year membership as an added perk.

Here is a rundown of some of the topics covered during the first day of the 2019 Truck to Success course.

