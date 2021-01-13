TravelCenters of America pushes for more franchises

Already this year, TravelCenters of America has opened a new franchise, and the company plans to open 20 more in 2021.

A TA Travel Center opened Jan. 12 in Huntington, Ore., according to a news release. It is located on Interstate 84 at Exit 353. It has 150 paved parking spaces for tractor-trailers and eight diesel pumps, a truck service station opening soon, and other truck driver amenities. It also has Champs Chicken and Naughty Chile Taqueria restaurants. A Huntington Bar and Grill also is planned.

The 19-acre property in Malheur County was previously the sight of the Huntington Travel Plaza. The former truck stop closed in May 2011, and the buildings were later removed, according to The Le Grande, Ore. Observer online. The business had begun operations in the 1970s.

The franchise agreement for the property is with Amin Alibhai, an Atlanta-based real estate investor.

The Huntington TA is the company’s sixth location in Oregon.

Franchise growth

In May, TravelCenters of America announced reorganization plans and franchising goals.

“Franchising is an integral part of our new strategic plan and a key driver for the continued expansion of the business,” Jon Pertchik, CEO of TA, said in a May 2020 news release.

In 2020, the company signed 21 franchise agreements and opened 10 new franchise locations, according to a news release.

TravelCenters of America expects to open two more franchised truck stops in the first quarter of 2021. Another 20 truck stops are expected to open by the end of the year. They are planned to be in Alabama, Georgia, California, Kansas, Illinois, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Tennessee, Utah and Wisconsin.

Westlake, Ohio-based TravelCenters of America LLC was founded in 1972. It operates TA Travel Centers, Petro Stopping Centers and TA Express brands. TravelCenters of America operates nearly 650 full-service and quick-service restaurants and 10 proprietary brands, including Quaker Steak and Lube, Iron Skillet and Country Pride. There are 272 locations in the TravelCenters of America network.

Fuel discount at TA & Petro truck stops

OOIDA Advantage Fuel Card offers members a 14-cent-per-gallon discount off the pump price at TA & Petro locations. Find more information on the fuel card here. LL