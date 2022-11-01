TravelCenters of America names new franchise locations

TravelCenters of America has announced locations for four franchise truck stops expected to open before the end of the year.

The Westlake, Ohio-based company operates and franchises TA, Petro and TA Express truck stops.

By the end of 2022, two franchised travel centers are planned in California and one each in Missouri and Oklahoma.

The planned new travel centers:

TA Madera, Calif., which is in the San Joachin Valley, about 30 miles northwest of Fresno.

TA Express Norwood, Mo., which is about 60 miles east of Springfield, Mo.

TA Express Tonkawa, Okla., which is about 100 miles north of Oklahoma City, Okla., on I-35.

TA Express Olancha, Calif., which is 180 miles north of Los Angeles on U.S. 395.

TravelCenters of America’s location listing on its website shows it has 13 travel centers in California, 10 travel centers in Missouri, and four in Oklahoma.

The company has previously reported four newly opened TravelCenters of America locations. Three of them are truck stops the company has purchased and converted. One of the new locations is a franchise.

The newly opened locations:

Upgraded travel centers

TravelCenters of America is in the midst of a truck stop site upgrade plan announced last year. It reports having completed enhancements of over 50 travel centers. Its goal, announced in late 2021, is to open more than 100 new locations.

Travel center improvements have included the enhanced comfort of driver lounges, renovated restrooms, upgraded showers, new lighting fixtures, new flooring and fresh paint, new store signage and repaved parking lots.

To view sites that have been renovated, updated or remodeled, click here.

Healthful food options

TravelCenters of America also recently announced an initiative to help drivers be healthy.

The company is collaborating with Cleveland Clinic to offer new healthful meal options at all Country Pride and Iron Skillet full-service restaurants starting Nov. 1.

Also through this collaboration, the company is identifying healthy snacks and grab-and-go food options in travel stores.

Westlake, Ohio-based TravelCenters of America Inc. is listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange. Founded in 1972, it operates at 280 locations in 44 states. It also operates more than 600 full-service and quick-service restaurants and nine proprietary brands, including Iron Skillet and Country Pride. LL

More business news is available on LandLine.Media.