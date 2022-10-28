TravelCenters of America adds four truck stops, plans more

October 28, 2022

Land Line Staff

TravelCenters of America – the company that operates and franchises TA, Petro and TA Express truck stops – has opened four new travel centers.

On top of that, the company plans to open four more locations before the end of the year, according to a company statement.

The newly opened TravelCenters of America locations:

  • TA in Cuba, Mo. (formerly Midwest Travel Center)
  • TA Express in Fair Play, S.C. (formerly Carolina’s Travel Center)
  • TA Express in Statesboro, Ga. (newly built company-owned site)
  • TA Express in Riverton, Ill (a newly built franchised site)

By the end of 2022, four more franchised travel centers are expected to open. Two are planned in California and one each in Missouri and Oklahoma.

Upgraded travel centers

The company also reported having completed enhancements of over 50 travel centers as part of a site upgrade plan announced last year. The goal announced in late 2021 was to open more than 100 new locations, so the company is more than halfway to that goal.

Travel center improvements have included the enhanced comfort of driver lounges, renovated restrooms, upgraded showers, new lighting fixtures, new flooring and fresh paint, new store signage and repaved parking lots.

To view sites that have been renovated, updated or remodeled, click here.

New TA Express in Statesboro, Ga. Image courtesy TravelCenter of America
The newly constructed TA Express Statesboro, Ga.,  opened in October 2022. (Photo courtesy TravelCenter of America, Business Wire)

 

New drivers' lounge at the Statesboro, Ga., TA Express. Image courtesy TravelCenters of America
Newly built sites and refreshed locations have driver lounges with comfortable seating, like this one at the new Statesboro, Ga, TA Express. (Photo courtesy TravelCenter of America, Business Wire)

Healthful food options

TravelCenters of America also recently announced an initiative to help drivers be healthy.

The company is collaborating with Cleveland Clinic to offer new healthful meal options at all Country Pride and Iron Skillet full-service restaurants starting Nov. 1.

Also through this collaboration, the company is identifying healthy snack and grab-and-go food options in travel stores.

Westlake, Ohio-based TravelCenters of America Inc. is listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange. Founded in 1972, it operates at 280 locations in 44 states. It also operates more than 600 full-service and quick-service restaurants and nine proprietary brands, including Iron Skillet and Country Pride.

More business news is available on LandLine.Media.

