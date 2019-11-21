Aiming to attract more workers to transportation industries, a bill introduced in the House would authorize the U.S. Department of Transportation to develop a series of broadcast, digital and print media public service announcement campaigns.

The Promoting Service in Transportation Act, or HR5118, is intended to publicize job opportunities and improve diversity in the transportation workforce. The bill was introduced on Nov. 15 by Reps. Rick Larsen, D-Wash.; Don Young, R-Alaska; and Angie Craig, D-Minn.

“In Washington state and across the country, transportation means jobs,” Rep. Larsen said in a news release. “As demand continues to grow, it is important all Americans are aware of the career opportunities available in the transportation sector to grow the next generation workforce.”

According to a news release, the DOT campaigns would:

Promote career opportunities in the transportation sector, including pilots, safety inspectors, mechanics and technicians, air traffic controllers, flight attendants, truck drivers, engineers, transit workers, and other transportation professionals.

Increase diversity, including race, gender, ethnicity, and socioeconomic status, of professionals in the transportation sector.

“The Promoting Service in Transportation Act is an important piece of legislation that helps ensure that Alaska can continue to hire and retain top-notch pilots, truckers, and other transit workers to support an industry we all depend on,” Rep. Young said.

The bill is supported by several transportation organizations, including the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association.

