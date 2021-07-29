Transition Trucking deadline is July 31

July 29, 2021

Time is running out to nominate America’s top rookie military veteran serving as a commercial truck driver.

July 31 is the final day motor carriers can submit a driver nomination on the Transition Trucking: Driving for Excellence website.

The top award this year will again be provided by Kenworth, a T680 equipped with a 76-inch sleeper and the Paccar powertrain. This is the sixth year Kenworth has donated a truck to the competition winner.

The top driver, who must meet the following criteria, will be determined by an expert panel of judges:

  • Must have been active military or member of the National Guard or Reserve.
  • Graduated from PTDI-certified, NAPFTDS or CVTA member driver training school, with a valid CDL.
  • First hired in a trucking position between Jan. 1, 2020, and July 31, 2021.

Full criteria, as well as nominations forms, can be found at TransitionTrucking.org.

Sponsors of the Transition Trucking honor are the U.S Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s Hiring Our Heroes Program, military veteran-focused software company Fastport, and Kenworth Trucks.

For more information, visit Fastport.com or HiringOurHeroes.org.

Army veteran Ivan Hernandez, a driver for Werner Enterprises, was named the Transition Trucking award winner in 2020. LL

