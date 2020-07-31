The Spirit stops in north Chicago area

July 31, 2020

Chuck Robinson

Monday finds OOIDA’s tour trailer in the north Chicago area.

The Spirit of the American Trucker is scheduled to be at the Chicago North TA Travel Center on Monday through Wednesday, Aug 3-5.

The Chicago North TA is at I-94 and Russell on the Illinois-Wisconsin state line. It is actually in the city of Zion, Ill. There are 215 parking spots for big trucks.

This TA has been dedicated to Kenn and Elizabeth Zelten, who were named Citizen Drivers just last year. This travel center is close to their home in Menominee, Wis.

The TravelCenters of America’s Citizen Driver program recognizes remarkable men and women in the trucking industry for their dedication to citizenship, community involvement, health and wellness, leadership and safety. The first Citizen Drivers were named in 2014.

The city of Zion

The city of Zion was incorporated in 1902 as a Christian utopian community, according to the Encyclopedia of Chicago.

There were prohibitions on gambling, theaters, circuses, the manufacture and sale of alcohol and tobacco, pork, dancing, swearing, spitting, politicians, doctors, oysters, tan-colored shoes, and whistling on Sunday. Its founder, Scot immigrant John Alexander Dowie, had a reputation as a faith healer.

Upcoming truck show stops for The Spirit

The Spirit is scheduled to stop at two more in-person truck shows.

The first in-person truck show of the year for The Spirit was the TopGun LargeCar Shootout Working Class Truck Show at the Rantoul National Aviation Center in Rantoul, Ill., on July 24-26.

The Tower Tree Truck Classic will be the second truck show for OOIDA’s tour trailer. The Spirit is scheduled to be there, at the Decatur County Fairgrounds in Greensburg, Ind., on Friday and Saturday, Aug 7-8.

The third truck show will be Waupun Truck-n-Show in Waupun, Wis. OOIDA’s tour trailer is scheduled to be there Friday and Saturday, Aug. 14-15.

Stop by when you see The Spirit

If you see OOIDA’s tour trailer, stop by and say hello to Jon Osburn, its skipper. He enjoys visiting about the Association’s activities and current issues. He usually has copies of Land Line Magazine to hand out. You can join or renew your OOIDA membership for $10 off the regular price there. Free face masks are available at The Spirit. You also can get vouchers for flu, shingles and pneumonia vaccines from Jon.

Here is the schedule for The Spirit.

