Taxes simplified on upcoming ‘Live From Exit 24’

Tax season is upon us. The upcoming episode of “Live From Exit 24” will address what truckers need to know before they file.

Barry Fowler, founder of Houston-based Taxation Solutions and author of the “Trucking and Taxes” column for Land Line magazine, will offer his expert insight. He’ll join Host Mike Matousek and OOIDA Executive Vice President Lewie Pugh on Wednesday, March 9.

The hourlong internet talk show is every other Wednesday. Call-ins are encouraged. Share your thoughts by calling 317-67-OOIDA (317-676-6432) at 7 p.m. Central time on March 9 to be a part of the next “Live From Exit 24.”

Feb. 23 episode

The previous episode of “Live From Exit 24,” which aired on Feb. 23, focused on truckers’ health. A panel of guests joined the show to discuss various ways drivers can improve their day-to-day routine to live a healthier lifestyle.

Eric Miller, senior project manager with GPS tech company Garmin, joined the show to discuss the company’s new Instinct 2 – dēzl Edition smartwatch. The watch is equipped with features designed to reduce stress and improve the users overall health.

Also joining the show was Mac Braswell, an agent with OOIDA’s Life and Health Benefits Department. Braswell discussed the Association’s minimum essential coverage plan and the importance of preventative care.

“We always say that an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure,” Braswell said. “Taking care of yourself on the road – I know it’s hard to do – but it’s something that we like to promote here at OOIDA.”

Listeners can tune in to the show on the “Live From Exit 24” website, OOIDA Facebook page, OOIDA’s YouTube channel, iHeartRadio and Apple Podcasts.

Past episodes are archived on the show’s website.

‘Live From Exit 24’ survey

“Live From Exit 24” launched as a way to expand OOIDA’s communication with members and to hear directly from drivers across the industry.

OOIDA wants truck drivers to fill out a survey to let the Association know how they are liking the show so far. The survey can be found here. LL