Tank transporter Kenan Advantage Group buys Carbon Express

Kenan Advantage Group, a major North American tank truck transporter, is getting even bigger.

Kenan Advantage Group, based in North Canton, Ohio, has acquired Wharton, N.J.-based Carbon Express, according to a news release.

Carbon Express transports liquid bulk products throughout North America, including chemicals, transformer oil, motor oil, lubricants and water treatment chemicals.

The entire Carbon Express team will join the Kenan Advantage Group’s Specialty Products division as part of the transaction.

Kenan is adding about 65 Carbon Express professional drivers/independent contractors in the deal. Carbon Express founder Steve Rush will remain with the company throughout the transition. Carbon Express President Sean McAllister will continue to manage daily operations.

“The acquisition of Carbon Express is another great strategic fit to our expansion in the specialty products market,” Karen Rizzuto, Kenan Advantage Group senior vice president of operations for specialty products, said in a news release. “Their operating region and customer base complements our footprint today but also provides additional expansion opportunities in the Northeastern U.S.”

Kenan Advantage Group claims to be the largest tank truck transporter and logistics provider in North America. It operates through its six operating groups consisting of KAG Energy, KAG Specialty Products, KAG Food Products, KAG Merchant Gas, KAG Canada and KAG Logistics.

Earlier this year, in February, KAG added American PetroLogin August, and K-Limited Carrier, according to Bulk Transporter.

Rush founded Carbon Express in 1983 after 19 years as an owner-operator. He is a past chairman of the National Tank Truck Carriers.

“We’ve been committed to building a strong and positive reputation with our customers and our employees for many years. By joining KAG, we believe we are remaining true to this commitment and are excited about the future potential going forward,” Rush said in the news release. LL

