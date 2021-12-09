St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund doing its part to prevent diabetes

December 9, 2021

Land Line Staff

Driving Down Diabetes, a St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund program

 

Diabetes presents a whole host of health issues, many of which are preventable.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people with prediabetes who take part in a structured lifestyle change program can cut their risk of developing type 2 diabetes by 58%.

The St. Christopher Truckers Development and Relief Fund recognizes the seriousness of this disease and is offering a prevention program, Driving Down Diabetes, to assist truckers fight this illness. St. Christopher Fund will provide two types of free diabetes prevention programs. Yes – free.

Both programs are open to all professional drivers at risk for type 2 diabetes, and are aimed at reducing that risk.

The virtual program, which begins Jan. 10 was developed specifically with drivers’ lifestyle in mind. The live virtual group will allow program participants to communicate with other participants and a lifestyle coach on a weekly basis. This offering is intended to provide over-the-road truck drivers with the support they need to lower their risk of developing diabetes. The program also addresses lifestyle challenges drivers face on the road and helps them learn changes to better their health.

“We are so incredibly proud of the success of this program and its participants,” Julie Dillion, health and wellness manager for St. Christopher Fund, said. “We are always looking for ways to make our programs better so that we can help more drivers get healthy and stay healthy for the long haul. We know that drivers have a unique lifestyle so we tailor our preventive health programs to meet them where they are and walk with them on their journey to better health.”

Option 1

  • CDC-approved, yearlong program.
  • Live webinars focused on nutrition, exercise, stress management and more.
  • Lifestyle coach trained and approved by the CDC.
  • A group of similar people with similar goals.
  • Class A over-the-road drivers that enroll receive tools to help tacking and success.

Participants in this diabetes-fighting program are required to send reports on weight, blood pressure and activity before each meeting, Meetings are weekly for four months, biweekly for two months, and monthly for the rest of the year. The time commitment is one year and the program begins each January.

Option 2

  • CDC-approved curriculum.
  • Lifestyle coach trained and approved by CDC.
  • Access to online, pre-recorded videos.
  • Class A OTR drivers can opt-in for coach support.
  • Reporting of weight, blood pressure and activity is optional.
  • Those who provide reports are eligible for tools such as scale, blood pressure cuff, etc.

This program is open to begin at any time.

Both diabetes prevention programs are sponsored and made possible by Southern Recipe. LL

 

The St. Christopher Fund also offers help to truck drivers to quit smoking.

