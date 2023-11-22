Expert offers tips for truckers to maintain good mental health over the holidays

From a mental health standpoint, the holidays can be a trying time. This season often is a busy, expensive and emotional stretch that can bring on anxiety and depression.

And for truckers, those stressors can be compounded by the nuances of the job. Therapist Buck Black discussed some of those factors along with strategies to overcome the hurdles of the holidays during a recent episode of Land Line Now.

Black said one of the most common issues for truckers over the holidays is not always being able to celebrate on the holiday itself. He added that families should try to be flexible when it comes to scheduling celebrations, taking into account the over-the-road schedule.

“It’s the idea of the holidays,” Black told Land Line Now. “The holiday can be celebrated on some other day, whenever that is convenient. And that makes life a whole lot better.”

While the grind of the holidays can be tough for the mental health of truckers, Black noted it often can be even more difficult for their families, especially young children.

“The disclosure of, ‘Well, I’m a driver, so things are going to be different’ – that might make sense to your partner, but to your little kids, they’re not going to understand that,” he said.

He added that for some drivers, the most depressing part of the holidays is having limited contact with their children. It can help to communicate as much as possible – whether by phone or video chat – and to make the most of time at home.

Black also noted that openly communicating is key to avoiding issues in a relationship. And for truckers, this may need to include open conversations about the realities and limitations of the job.

“Any job has its problems and its impact on relationships and family life. Being a driver, it’s just a little bit different,” Black said. “But it doesn’t necessarily mean that all the problems are with trucking and if you had a different job then everything would be bliss. It just really doesn’t work that way.”

He added that while the holidays can bring out the best in people, they also can make existing stress and anxiety worse. For some, this may be compounded by Seasonal Affective Disorder, which can bring on depression during the winter. And for truckers, treacherous road conditions caused by inclement winter weather is another source of stress. LL

Listen below to hear some warning signs Black said to look for in terms of mental health, as well as guidance for those who may need additional help.